The Himachal Pradesh Assembly witnessed a dramatic start to its winter session as proceedings were adjourned to facilitate a discussion on corruption allegations against the government. The debate, initiated under Rule 67 following a work stoppage proposal by BJP MLA Randhir Sharma, focused on alleged irregularities during the two-year tenure of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led administration.

As soon as the session commenced, the BJP demanded an immediate debate on corruption. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accepted the proposal, asking the opposition to provide evidence to substantiate their claims. Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Pathania suspended the scheduled Question Hour and Zero Hour to begin the discussion, marking a rare moment of consensus on procedural matters.

During the heated debate, BJP MLA Randhir Sharma accused the government of multiple scams, including irregularities in liquor tenders in the Excise Department, the sale of land to the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) at inflated prices, and alleged corruption in the Tourism Corporation’s procurement of a substandard cruise in Bilaspur. Sharma presented a memorandum submitted to the Governor as evidence, but Speaker Pathania declined to accept it as part of the proceedings, citing insufficient documentation.

Chief Minister Sukhu countered the allegations by questioning the opposition’s failure to present concrete proof. Taking a jab at Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur’s absence from the debate, Sukhu remarked, “The adjournment motion on corruption is being discussed, and yet the leader of the opposition is missing.” Sukhu hinted at disclosing letters from Thakur’s tenure to expose alleged irregularities during the previous BJP government.

The debate grew increasingly contentious, with both sides trading barbs. Speaker Pathania adjourned the House for ten minutes after the order could not be maintained. Despite repeated adjournments, the corruption debate continued to dominate the day’s agenda, overshadowing other legislative business.

The adjournment motion and subsequent discussion reflect the intensifying political rivalry in the state, with both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP seeking to outmanoeuvre each other as allegations of corruption become a focal point in Himachal Pradesh’s political discourse.