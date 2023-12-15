Surveillance Intensifies: CCTV Network Blankets Tapovan Ahead of Assembly Session; Double Checking Introduced for Visitor Passes

Shimla – In a proactive response to the recent lapse in parliamentary security, authorities in Himachal Pradesh have undertaken comprehensive security measures for the upcoming winter session of the Assembly scheduled to commence on December 19 in Tapovan, Dharamshala. In an unprecedented move for the state, a Board of Officers has been established to oversee and bolster security arrangements.

The Director General of Police, in anticipation of the assembly session, issued directives on Thursday to assemble a team of dynamic police officers to fortify security protocols. Heading the Board of Officers will be IG Intelligence Santosh Patial, with DIG Northern Zone Abhishek Dullar, SP Kangra Shalini Agnihotri, and SP Security Bhupendra Negi as key members. This team will maintain constant communication with the Assembly Speaker to ensure seamless coordination.

To augment security, the entire Tapovan area will be under the vigilant watch of CCTV cameras, providing real-time monitoring capabilities. In a significant departure from previous practices, there will be a rigorous double-checking process for visitor passes issued for entry into the Assembly premises. This heightened scrutiny is a direct response to the incidents from the previous year, where miscreants defaced the assembly complex with Khalistani slogans, prompting serious concerns about the adequacy of security measures in place.

With these enhanced security measures, authorities aim to safeguard the sanctity of the legislative process and ensure the smooth functioning of the winter session. The proactive stance adopted by the police reflects a commitment to learning from past incidents and adapting to evolving security challenges, ultimately prioritizing the safety and integrity of the legislative proceedings in Himachal Pradesh.