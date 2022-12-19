Shimla: MLA from Jawali and Senior Congress Leader Prof. Chander Kumar took the Oath of Office of Protem Speaker in the presence of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Mukesh Agnihotri, Deputy Chief Minister was also present on the occasion.

Bharat Khera, Principal Secretary, General Administration conducted the proceedings.

Six times legislature, Chander Kumar entered electoral politics in 1977 unsuccessfully as an independent candidate. And later won on Congress ticket in 1982, 1985, 1993, 1998 and 2003. In 2004, Kumar was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kangra parliamentary constituency. He defeated BJP veteran Shanta Kumar.