Jubbal/Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister has accused Himachal Pradesh Congress for fleecing its own party in the name of Covid-19 relief activities in the state.

CM addressing public meeting at Kharapathar

State CM Jai Ram Thakur, while addressing public meeting at Kaharapathar in Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituency, claimed that the State Congress leaders had submitted a bill of Rs 12 crore regarding facemasks and santizers to the Congress High command, whereas the Government had spent Rs 13 crore to provide masks, sanitizers, providing food and on bringing back lakhs of youths to the State.

Jai Ram Thakur raised question over the expenditure of the Congress leaders and blamed the opposition party for cheating its own party. He said

“State Congress leaders did not even hesitate in fleecing their own party.”

The Chief Minister claimed of ensuring development of Jubbal-Kotkhai segment. He said that in July he had virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 270 crore and today he has dedicated projects worth Rs.31 crore for the people of the area.

He announced to develop Giri Ganga as a major tourist destination.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the Corona virus had forced everyone to rethink and re-plan their developmental priorities. He said that all the officers need to re-plan their priorities and also re-fix the goals for time bound completion of various developmental projects in the area.

Earlier, Narinder Bragta welcomed the Chief Minister in his assembly segment. Bragta asked the Chief Minister to open SDM offices at Jubbal-Kotkhai Block at Kotkhai to facilitate the people of the area. He demanded to develop Deorighat peak as a paragliding destination and water reservoir of Sawara Kudda Project as a water sports destination.