Shimla: The movement of vehicles and persons entering the premises of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly during the upcoming monsoon session will be monitored via Automated Number Plate Reading System (ANPRS) and headcount cameras.

Also, no one will be allowed to enter the premises of the assembly without an entry pass. The 10-day monsoon session will start on August 2.

Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Vipin Singh Parmar on Monday had a meeting with State DGP Sanjay Kundu regarding the security arrangements for the session.

During the meeting, Parmar said that the security for the upcoming monsoon session should be strengthened and proper coordination should be made so that there is no possibility of a lapse in the security arrangements.

He said that this time, passes will also be issued to the visitors and Special Operating Procedures (SOPs) for coronavirus should also be followed strictly.

Parmar directed the police to ensure that visitors do not face any inconvenience to meet Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and other cabinet ministers. He also directed the police to encourage the visitors to maintain social distancing.

Inspector General (IG) South Range, Himanshu Mishra, IG (Vigilance), Diljit Singh Thakur, IG (Crime), Atul Fulzele, Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Mohit Chawla, SP (Vigilance) Sandeep Bhardwaj and SP (Security) Bhagmal Thakur were present at the ocasion.