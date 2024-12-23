A fresh spell of snowfall has turned Shimla and Manali into winter wonderlands, drawing large numbers of tourists eager to experience the magic of snow. Popular hill stations in Himachal Pradesh, including Kufri, Narkanda, and Solang Valley, have also been blanketed in snow, enhancing the holiday spirit.

Tourists are relishing the snowy landscapes, engaging in activities like snowball fights, sledging, and capturing the scenic beauty of the hills. Many have travelled from neighbouring states such as Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi to enjoy the winter charm during the Christmas and New Year season.

However, the snowfall has brought traffic to a standstill in several areas. In Shimla, major routes like Cart Road and Mall Road are witnessing heavy congestion as vehicles struggle to navigate the slippery roads. Similar traffic snarls have been reported in Manali, especially on routes leading to Rohtang Pass and Solang Valley, where the influx of tourists has overwhelmed the infrastructure.

Local authorities are working to manage the situation, deploying teams to clear snow and regulate traffic. Despite these efforts, the high volume of vehicles and icy conditions are causing significant delays, frustrating some travellers.

Hotels in Shimla and Manali are reporting near-full occupancy, with tourists planning to stay through the New Year celebrations. The Meteorological Department has forecast more snowfall in the coming days, adding to the excitement for tourists but raising concerns about further disruptions.

While the fresh snowfall has undoubtedly boosted tourism and brought joy to many, it has also highlighted the need for better traffic and parking management in these popular destinations. Tourists are advised to drive cautiously, use snow chains, and follow local guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable trip.