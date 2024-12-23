The strategically crucial Bilaspur-Manali-Leh rail line project has received approval from the Finance and Defence Ministries, bringing the ambitious project one step closer to reality. The proposal has now been sent to the National Security Advisor (NSA) for further approval, after which it will be forwarded to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for final decisions on the budget allocation and project commencement.

The rail line, which is expected to significantly enhance connectivity to the remote regions of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, will be constructed in four phases. The first phase will span from Bilaspur to Mandi, followed by Mandi to Manali, then from Manali to Upshi, and the final stretch from Upshi to Leh. Notably, a 13 km section of the track will be dedicated to military needs, running from Leh to the China border, which will be crucial for national security.

The project is slated to be completed by 2027, with the first target being the introduction of the train service from Bhanupalli to Bilaspur. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the rail line was prepared in 2022, initially estimating the project cost to exceed ₹1 lakh crore. However, due to necessary modifications, including the expansion of safety tunnels, the cost has risen further. The inclusion of these larger escape tunnels is aimed at ensuring passenger safety in emergencies, with the tunnels being constructed alongside the main railway tunnels.

In total, 2200 hectares of land will be acquired for the project, spread across Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh. Of this, 572 hectares (26%) will be forest land. The total cost for land acquisition is estimated at ₹11,500 crore.

The project will also involve the construction of five stations along the route, which will provide facilities for loading and unloading goods. In line with the project’s importance, a significant portion of the budget—approximately ₹62,000 crore—will be dedicated to the construction of bridges and tunnels along the rail line.

As the operation of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link is expected to begin next month, the focus will soon shift to the Bilaspur-Manali-Leh rail line, with the government aiming to make significant progress in the coming years.