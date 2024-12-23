Himachal Pradesh is experiencing a significant rise in tourist arrivals as people from across the country flock to the state to celebrate Christmas and New Year. Popular hill stations such as Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, Kufri, Narkanda, and Kasauli have been packed with visitors since the weekend, leading to a vibrant festive atmosphere.

Hotel occupancy in Shimla has reached 80 percent, while in Manali and Dharamshala, it stands at 70 percent. Kasauli has seen an even higher demand, with up to 90 percent of hotel rooms filled. The weather department’s forecast of snowfall on December 27 and 28 has further spiked tourist interest, leading to a steady increase in visitors to these picturesque destinations.

However, the surge in tourists has also brought several challenges, with the primary concern being the worsening traffic congestion and parking issues. In Shimla, the narrow roads, coupled with the influx of vehicles, have resulted in severe traffic snarls, particularly on Cart Road, which has been clogged for the past two days. Tourists are finding it difficult to navigate the city, and the lack of adequate parking spaces has made the situation worse. Popular tourist spots in Shimla, including the Ridge and Mall Road, are seeing a shortage of parking spots, forcing many visitors to park their vehicles in unauthorized areas, contributing to further congestion.

The parking problem is not confined to Shimla alone. In other hill stations like Manali, Dharamshala, and Kasauli, tourists are facing similar difficulties. In Manali, the snowfall in Rohtang has drawn more visitors, but the limited parking facilities have led to long queues of cars waiting for a spot. This has caused frustration among tourists, affecting their overall experience.

In Dharamshala and Kasauli, the situation is no different, with roads leading to popular attractions becoming increasingly congested. The lack of organized parking spaces near key tourist destinations, combined with the large number of vehicles, is creating bottlenecks and long delays.

While the festive season is undoubtedly a major boost for the tourism industry, the escalating traffic jams and parking woes are marring the experience for many tourists. The local authorities are under pressure to find effective solutions to ease the traffic flow and expand parking infrastructure to accommodate the growing number of visitors.

Despite these challenges, the excitement among tourists remains high, with many looking forward to the Winter Carnival being held for the first time at Shimla’s Ridge Ground from December 24. The event, which includes the selection of the Winter Queen, has added to the festive cheer, drawing both locals and visitors alike.

As the tourist rush continues through the holiday season, local businesses are hoping for a record turnout, especially with the predicted snowfall. However, addressing the parking and traffic issues will be crucial to ensuring that visitors can fully enjoy the beauty and charm of Himachal Pradesh without being hindered by logistical challenges.