Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a written reply to Congress MLA Ajay Solanki during the Vidhan Sabha session, disclosed alarming statistics on drug-related crimes in the state over the past three years. A total of 5332 cases have been registered against drug addicts, reflecting the state’s ongoing battle against substance abuse.

Out of these cases, 520 are under investigation, while 4627 are pending in court. The courts have settled 185 cases, resulting in 111 convictions, while 74 cases ended in acquittals.

Over 8000 Arrests in Three Years

The Chief Minister further informed that 8004 individuals have been arrested in connection with the 5332 cases. Of these, 5554 accused have been sent to jail, while 2355 were released after being issued notices. However, 96 accused were acquitted by the courts, highlighting the challenges in securing convictions in drug-related cases.

Seeking to intensify the fight against drug abuse, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for stricter legal provisions. He stated that the state government has sought cooperation from the Central Government to incorporate proposed amendments to the NDPS Act, 1985. These amendments, if accepted, will enable tougher legal action against those involved in drug trafficking and substance abuse.

Himachal Pradesh has been grappling with an escalating drug problem, particularly among its youth. The state government has initiated several measures, including awareness campaigns, enhanced policing, and rehabilitation programs, to curb the menace. However, the high number of pending cases and acquittals underscores the need for stronger enforcement and judicial processes.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to making Himachal Pradesh a drug-free state, urging all stakeholders, including the public, law enforcement agencies, and judiciary, to work collectively towards this goal.