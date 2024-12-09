Shimla: In a focused effort to tackle illegal mining, the Himachal Pradesh Industries Department has registered 184 cases across the state during a week-long special campaign. Director of Industries, Dr. Yunus, revealed today that fines amounting to ₹5.49 lakh have been imposed on offenders as part of the stringent measures taken to curb illegal activities.

Highlighting the significance of public involvement in addressing this issue, Dr. Yunus encouraged citizens to report instances of illegal mining. “Information can be shared through WhatsApp at 08988500249, landline at 0177-2990575, or email at geologicalwing@gmail.com,” he said, assuring that prompt action would be taken on credible complaints.

Illegal mining, he noted, not only disrupts environmental balance but also affects the state’s economy. “The mining and mineral industries are vital for economic growth, but all activities must comply with environmental regulations and scientific practices,” he added.

The department’s campaign emphasizes the need for collective responsibility in preventing illegal mining and protecting the environment. Citizens and stakeholders have been urged to actively contribute to these efforts.