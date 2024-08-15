Dehra: The State Patwari and Kanungo Association has called off its strike and agreed to return to work after a meeting with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Dehra today. The decision to resume duties comes in the wake of assurances provided by the Chief Minister, who addressed the association’s key concerns.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sukhu underscored the role that Patwaris and Kanungos play in the implementation of government schemes at the grassroots level. He stated that the recent policy decision to make Patwaris and Kanungos a state cadre was aimed at strengthening their role within the administration. The Chief Minister urged the association to support this initiative, which he described as a critical step toward improving governance and addressing public issues more effectively.

CM Sukhu also highlighted the state government’s ongoing efforts to restore the old pension scheme, reassuring the delegation that the government is committed to extending benefits to its employees in a phased manner. He emphasized that the government is working on a mission mode to resolve the challenges faced by the common people, with Patwaris and Kanungos playing a pivotal role in this mission.

In response, Satish Chaudhary, President of the State Patwari and Kanungo Association, expressed the association’s full support for the government’s initiatives. He assured the Chief Minister of their cooperation in implementing these changes. Additionally, Chaudhary announced that all Patwaris and Kanungos would donate one day’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as a gesture of goodwill and solidarity with the government’s efforts.