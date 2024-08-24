Himachal CM Sukhu Criticizes Previous Govt, Pledges to Address Employees’ Concerns

Shimla – Various delegations of Himachal Pradesh Non-Gazetted Employees and Teachers Associations met with Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today to discuss a range of demands, including the release of Dearness Allowance (DA) and arrears. The Chief Minister assured the employees that their demands would be considered sympathetically, with a follow-up meeting scheduled for the end of September 2024 to review the state’s financial position.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized that all state government officers and officials are like family members, and the government is committed to addressing their genuine concerns. He announced that directions have already been issued to profit-making Boards and Corporations to release DA and arrears to ensure financial benefits for their employees.

However, the meeting came amid ongoing protests by state secretariat employees in Shimla, who are demanding the immediate release of DA and arrears. The protest has escalated into a war of words between a minister in the Sukhu government and employee leaders, reflecting growing tensions over the issue.

Chief Minister Sukhu criticized the previous BJP government for freezing DA instalments, stating that his government has already released a 7% DA increase to employees and is paying full arrears to pensioners above 75 years of age. He also highlighted the financial challenges inherited from the previous administration, including Rs. 10,000 crore in employee liabilities and Rs. 9,200 crore of NPS funds stuck with the Central Government.

In response to the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme, the Union Government has imposed restrictions on the state, including a fixed loan limit of Rs. 6,600 crore and a reduced revenue deficit grant of Rs. 3,500 crore for the next financial year. This grant is Rs. 7,000 crore less than what the previous BJP government received.

Despite these financial constraints, Chief Minister Sukhu assured employees that their pay anomalies would be rectified and vacant posts would be filled to ensure the smooth functioning of state departments. The Chief Minister has urged employees to work together with the administration to safeguard the interests of the people of Himachal Pradesh.