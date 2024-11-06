Dehra: Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the necessity of making tough decisions for progress during the inauguration of the Chief Minister’s office in Dehra on Tuesday. He acknowledged that these decisions could stir resentment among ministers and MLAs but maintained that they are essential for the public’s and society’s larger interest.

“We have not come to power for comfort. Tough decisions are needed for change, and though they might cause controversy, they often yield positive results,” Sukhu said. He reiterated his government’s commitment to making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by 2027 and a prosperous state by 2032.

The Chief Minister also addressed the long-standing issue of Pong Dam displaced families, some of whom have lived on government land for 40-50 years. “The government is working to resolve their issues,” he assured. Additionally, he announced that Rs 4.5 crore has been allocated for a water scheme in the zoo being developed in Bankhandi.

Tourism Initiatives in Kangra

Sukhu outlined several plans to boost tourism in Kangra, which is being developed as the state’s tourism capital. A new hotel will be built in Dehra, with funding approval expected soon. He also unveiled a Rs 100 crore project to beautify Dehra and enhance its tourism appeal.

On the infrastructure front, the Chief Minister discussed his recent meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, where they agreed to start a consultancy for upgrading the Mubarakpur-Ranital road to a four-lane highway. A bridge worth Rs 66 crore has also been approved in the Jawali Vidhansabha constituency.

Focus on Systemic Changes

Responding to questions about governance, Sukhu highlighted the need for systemic reforms. “When a meeting of ministers is held, many suggestions are incorporated into the budget, as has been the custom for years. However, we want to move forward by changing the system,” he said.

The government is also conducting a review of incomplete building projects in the state, some of which have been ongoing for years. “We need to bring fundamental changes to ensure the population of 75 lakh in the state receives quality services,” Sukhu added.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come as part of his broader vision for a more self-reliant and prosperous Himachal Pradesh, underpinned by tough decisions and a focus on long-term development.