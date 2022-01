Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Budget session to start from 23rd February.

The state cabinet, on Monday, recommend to the Governor to convene the budget session of H.P. Vidhan Sabha from 23rd February to 15th March 2022.

The budget session will have a total of 16 sittings.

The budget for the financial year 2022-23 will be presented on 4th March 2022.