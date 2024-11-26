Drone Training to Boost Youth Employment in Himachal; Tourism and E-Vehicles: Driving Sustainable Growth



The Himachal Pradesh government is set to empower its youth through drone-driven services and solar energy initiatives, as Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced plans to create 15,000 jobs in the drone sector. During a meeting focused on ‘Samridh Himachal-Green Himachal,’ the Chief Minister emphasized the state’s vision of becoming self-reliant by 2027 and the most prosperous by 2032.

Drone technology will be integrated into multiple sectors, including construction, agriculture, and logistics. To support this, the state will introduce drone training courses in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), enabling young individuals to establish drone-based enterprises with government backing.

Highlighting renewable energy’s potential, CM Sukhu unveiled an ambitious rooftop solar project targeting 10% of the state’s 16 lakh sloping-roof households. Under the scheme, excess electricity produced will be sold to the government at revised rates, offering a dual benefit of income generation for residents and revenue for the state. Each 100 solar rooftops installed is expected to create two jobs, fostering self-employment opportunities.

Tourism, which contributes 7% to Himachal’s GDP, remains a focus area for sustainable development. Under the ₹680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Start-Up Scheme, a 50% subsidy on e-vehicle purchases aims to encourage youth-led ventures in eco-friendly tourism. With increasing tourist footfall, the state aspires to transform into a green and tourist-friendly destination.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to harnessing natural resources, the Chief Minister underlined the importance of medium and small-scale industries in driving economic growth. By leveraging innovative technologies and sustainable practices, Himachal Pradesh aims to position itself as a model state for self-reliance and prosperity.

“Our goal is to create a green, clean, and prosperous Himachal where youth can find ample opportunities for self-employment while contributing to the state’s economy,” CM Sukhu stated.