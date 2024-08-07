Drones Equipped with GPS Tracking and 3-D Mapping to Aid Relief Efforts

Shimla – The state IT department of Himachal Pradesh has announced an innovative step forward in disaster management by procuring high-tech drones equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. These advanced drones are set to play an important role in providing quick assistance to people affected by disasters, addressing the significant challenges posed by the region’s difficult terrains and the high costs associated with helicopter operations.

“These drones will prove to be highly effective in disaster relief efforts,” stated IT department director Narendra Kumar. “They are equipped with capabilities such as data collection, GPS tracking, 3-D mapping, and aerial survey monitoring, which are essential for taking security measures and providing timely aid.”

In disaster-affected areas, where vehicles cannot reach due to the lack of roads and the financial impracticality of helicopter operations, these drones will become crucial assets. The department plans to conduct trials of these special drones soon, although the specific locations for these trials have yet to be finalized. Remote areas in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, and Kinnaur districts are being considered as potential trial sites.

“So far, drones capable of carrying up to 100 kg of weight have been developed, but their success is highly dependent on geographical conditions,” explained Kumar. “In our state, only drones with a load-carrying capacity of less than 10 kg have been successful.” Consequently, the IT department will initially procure drones that can carry up to 10 kg to ensure reliable performance in the state’s challenging terrain.

One of the significant challenges identified by the IT department is safely transporting these drones to appropriate locations within the state. Despite this, the department is committed to enhancing disaster response capabilities. “It is a big challenge to safely transport the drones to the appropriate location in the state,” said Kumar, highlighting the logistical hurdles involved.

The procurement of these advanced drones marks a significant step towards improving disaster relief operations in Himachal Pradesh. The drones will enable rapid data collection and situational analysis, providing critical information to aid in disaster management and response efforts. The upcoming trials will be a decisive factor in determining the operational feasibility and effectiveness of these drones in real-world disaster scenarios.

“Our goal is to provide immediate help to those affected by disasters,” Kumar emphasized. “These drones will allow us to reach remote areas quickly and efficiently, ensuring timely assistance.”

As the state IT department moves forward with this initiative, the integration of advanced drone technology is expected to significantly bolster disaster preparedness and response, ensuring that timely assistance reaches those in need, even in the most inaccessible areas. This proactive approach highlights the state’s commitment to leveraging technology for better disaster management and relief efforts.