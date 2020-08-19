Shimla: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur has hailed the decision of the Union Cabinet for setting up of a National Recruitment Agency for conducting CET (common eligibility test) for various Government jobs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing the Cabinet meeting, via video conferencing.

Jai Ram Thakur said that National Recruitment Agency proposes to conduct common eligibility for recruitment of all non-gazetted posts in the Centre Government and Public Sector banks. He said that Agency would conduct a single entrance test for the posts that the Government and Public Sector units advertise every year.

Chief Minister said that this historic decision by the Union Cabinet would benefit crores of jobs seeking youth of the country. He said that this would also streamline the recruitment process for government jobs.

Jai Ram Thakur said that this decision would be especially useful for candidates belonging to Himachal Pradesh as the Agency would setup centres in far flung areas to facilitate candidates from remote areas appearing in national level exams. He said that the State Government would facilitate implementation of this decision and also explore possibilities of replicating the same for recruitments in Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister said that presently the aspirants need to appear in multiple examinations conducted by different agencies at different point of time for similar posts demanding similar eligibility criteria. He said that this puts enormous burden on time, efforts and expenses of the youth. He said that the Agency would go a long way in providing much needed relief to the job seekers.