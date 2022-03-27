Shimla: The state government has decided to use drone cameras to monitor illegal mining, encroachment and illegal cutting of trees.

In the fifth Steering Committee meeting of Himachal Pradesh State Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh said that to prevent these crimes in the forest department, front line staff of the department should be trained to use drone cameras and standard operating procedure for monitoring forests through drone cameras should be prepared.

“Additional budget will also be arranged in CAMPA to purchase drone cameras and for the training of front line staff,” he added.

He has directed officers to complete the worklist of the proposed annual action plan for the year 2022-23 under CAMPA within the stipulated time period.

Singh also reviewed the action at the fourth Steering Committee meeting and discussed various issues of the proposed Annual Action Plan for the year 2022-23.

Chief Conservator and Chief Executive Officer CAMPA Rajesh Sharma presented the report of last three years in the Forest Department under Himachal Pradesh State Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority and proposed an annual action plan for the year 2022-23.