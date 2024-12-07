Himachal’s Disaster Management to Get High-Capacity Drones and Stations

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has announced plans to establish drone stations at all district headquarters to strengthen disaster management capabilities. These stations will be equipped with high-capacity drones to address the state’s challenges in responding to natural calamities like landslides, cloudbursts, and flash floods, frequently disrupting access to remote areas.

The unique geography of Himachal Pradesh, with its rugged terrain and scattered settlements, makes disaster response particularly difficult. Road blockages and challenging conditions often delay rescue and relief efforts during emergencies. Drones can bridge this gap by ensuring the quick transportation of essential supplies and medical aid to affected regions.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that the government has already conducted a presentation on the procurement of advanced drones and will complete the formalities soon. He emphasized the need for high-capacity drones, as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) currently operates drones with a lifting capacity of only up to 5 kg.

In addition to drone deployment, the government is modernizing the SDRF’s infrastructure and integrating the Home Defense as the first responder for natural disasters to ensure faster and more coordinated action during emergencies.

Drones are expected to be transformative in mitigating disaster impacts in Himachal Pradesh. Their ability to navigate difficult terrains, deliver essential supplies, and assist in rescue operations will enhance the state’s preparedness and minimize risks to human rescuers. This initiative represents a significant step toward tackling the challenges posed by frequent natural disasters in the region.