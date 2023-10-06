Shimla – In a remarkable gesture of humanitarian assistance, the United Parcel Service (UPS), the world’s largest logistics company, based in Dubai, has offered a helping hand to Himachal Pradesh in the wake of the devastating monsoon-induced disaster. The offer includes cutting-edge drone technology aimed at facilitating the transportation of crucial medical supplies to remote areas, as well as the supply of vital medicines and vaccines to the state government, free of charge.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu engaged in a high-level meeting with UPS’s Vice President, Christina Struller Da Costa, and Director Dinkar Singh, signaling a potential turning point in disaster recovery initiatives and healthcare delivery in Himachal Pradesh.

The state has been grappling with extensive damage caused by torrential rains and landslides during the monsoon season, resulting in colossal losses to both public and private properties. Chief Minister Sukhu acknowledged the dire situation and stated, “In response, the State Government has been tirelessly working to assist affected individuals, despite limited resources. To aid in the recovery efforts, the government has allocated a relief package of Rs. 4500 crore.”

UPS’s proposal to provide drone technology for medical supply transportation in remote areas has the potential to revolutionize healthcare delivery in the region. Expressing gratitude for this proposition, Chief Minister Sukhu revealed that the Department of Digital Technology and Governance would collaborate with UPS to develop a comprehensive proposal. The state government will then make a decision regarding the utilization of UPS’s services after evaluating the proposal.