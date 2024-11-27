Shimla: The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for cold wave conditions and dense fog in the plains of Bilaspur and Mandi over the next three days, from November 27 to 29. The state is bracing for an intensifying chill, with dry weather prevailing during this period. Snowfall is expected in the middle and high mountain areas on November 30 and December 2.

The cold wave has tightened its grip on Himachal Pradesh, marking the season’s coldest Monday night. The mercury in Lahaul-Spiti’s Tabo plummeted to an icy -10.4 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest temperature recorded in the state this season. Water sources, streams, and waterfalls in Lahaul-Spiti have frozen, attracting tourists to the picturesque yet freezing region.

Other parts of Lahaul-Spiti also recorded biting cold temperatures, with Kukumseri at -5.6 degrees, Keylong at -3.6 degrees, and Samdho at -1.5 degrees Celsius. Kinnaur’s Kalpa experienced a minimum temperature of 0.2 degrees, while nearby Reckong Peo and Manali recorded 2 degrees each.

In Narkanda, the temperature dropped to 2.8 degrees, while Kufri recorded 3.5 degrees and Bharmour registered 4.5 degrees. Shimla, the state capital, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees, indicating a significant dip in the region’s average temperatures.

The weather department reported a statewide average minimum temperature of 0.7 degrees below normal, signalling harsher conditions ahead. Plains and low-lying areas like Una, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur experienced temperatures ranging from 6.5 to 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Residents in tribal and higher-altitude areas are facing severe challenges due to the extreme cold, with many resorting to traditional methods to keep warm. The weather department has cautioned travellers and locals, especially in fog-prone regions, as visibility is expected to drop significantly in the coming days.