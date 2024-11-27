In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) office in Baddi, Solan, leading to the arrest of three individuals, including the Regional PF Commissioner, an Enforcement Officer, and a consultant. The accused were caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10 lakh.

The case stems from a complaint filed with the CBI alleging that the Enforcement Officer had demanded the bribe to settle a pending PF demand case linked to the complainant’s firm. According to the complaint, the officer warned that failing to pay the bribe could result in a financial liability of ₹45-50 lakh for the firm. Acting on this information, the CBI registered a case on November 24 and set up a trap to apprehend the suspects.

The operation resulted in the arrest of the accused trio, who are now facing charges of corruption. The CBI has confirmed their detention and announced that they will be presented before a special court to seek remand.

This development highlights growing concerns about corruption in public offices and the active role of investigative agencies in addressing such malpractices. Further investigations are underway to identify any other individuals or systemic lapses involved in the case.