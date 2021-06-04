Shimla: As many as 787 Covid-19 cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 193,924. Besides, 27 persons died of the virus in the past 24 hours.

Five deaths were reported in Kangra, four each in Sirmour and Una districts, three each in Kullu and Bilaspur, two each in Mandi and Hamirpur, while Shimla, Solan and Chamba reported one each death.

The state has so far recorded 3,244 Covid mortalities.

The highest number of 147 cases was reported in Shimla, followed by 140 in Kangra, 138 in Mandi. Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts recorded 13 each new cases.

2030 Covid patients have recovered in the state and active caseloads in the state have dropped to 9787.