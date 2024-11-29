Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has experienced its driest November in eight years, with the state recording only 0.2 mm of rainfall this month—98% below the normal average of 19.7 mm. This prolonged dry spell has left many districts in a drought-like situation, exacerbating concerns over water scarcity and its impact on agriculture.

From October 1 to November 29, Shimla, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Sirmour, and Solan did not receive a single drop of rain. Only Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti recorded minimal showers. Historically, Himachal has seen similar rainfall deficits in November seven times over the last 70 years, with the last instance of no rain recorded in 2016.

The lack of rain has also delayed snowfall in high-altitude areas, intensifying the cold wave. Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti reported the lowest temperature this season at -11.1°C, as biting cold continues to grip the region.

Rain and Snow Predicted in High Altitudes

According to the Meteorological Center in Shimla, a Western Disturbance is expected to bring rain and snowfall to the higher reaches of Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, and Kinnaur from November 29 to December 3. However, the rest of the state will continue to experience clear skies, with dry weather forecasted to persist until December 4.

Meanwhile, moderate fog has been observed in Mandi and Bilaspur, while Shimla enjoyed sunny skies on Friday. However, mornings and evenings across the state remain particularly cold.

The prolonged dry spell highlights the increasing variability in weather patterns, raising concerns about climate change and its implications for agriculture and water resources in Himachal Pradesh. Authorities and experts are closely monitoring the situation, hoping the predicted snowfall will provide some relief to the parched state.