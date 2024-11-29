New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Thursday evening, demanding a special industrial package to boost the state’s economic development.

Highlighting Himachal Pradesh’s unique challenges due to its hilly terrain, CM Sukhu stressed the need for a package similar to those granted to Jammu and Kashmir and the North-Eastern states. He argued that such support is vital to ensure balanced regional development.

The Chief Minister also called for the revival of the transport subsidy scheme for hilly areas, citing the high logistical costs caused by the rugged terrain. “This step would significantly enhance industrial production and promote exports from Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

Further, he sought funding for critical industrial infrastructure projects, including quality testing and certification labs aimed at export promotion. Additionally, CM Sukhu requested the release of pending capital subsidies under the Industrial Development Scheme (IDS) and the swift approval of unresolved cases under the program.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal assured the Chief Minister that the issues raised would be thoroughly examined and that the central government would extend all possible support to Himachal Pradesh.