Eligible families will receive Rs. 1000 monthly for children under 18, with additional aid for higher education.

The Himachal Pradesh government is set to introduce a new initiative, the ‘Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana,’ aimed at providing financial assistance to widows, destitute women, divorced women, and disabled parents to support the education and well-being of their children. This scheme is a significant step towards supporting vulnerable families and ensuring that their children receive the necessary resources to thrive.

The initiative will target two specific groups based on the age of the children. For children under the age of 18, eligible women and disabled parents will receive a monthly grant of Rs. 1000 to cover essential expenses such as education, health, and nutrition. For older children who secure admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, or vocational courses, financial aid will be provided to help cover tuition fees and hostel costs, ensuring continued educational opportunities.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted the critical challenges faced by widowed, deserted, or abandoned women in supporting their children, largely due to a lack of financial and educational resources. “These women are particularly vulnerable, lacking the moral and financial support they need to sustain themselves and ensure their children’s education,” the Chief Minister said. He added that the scheme aims to prevent crimes such as child abuse, trafficking, teenage marriages, and drug abuse by strengthening child protection at the family level.

The Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana also addresses the unique struggles faced by children with disabled parents, recognizing the link between disability, unemployment, and poverty. By offering financial support to these families, the government aims to break the cycle of poverty and ensure a better future for children in such households. Applications for the scheme can be submitted through the local Child Development Project Officer.

Chief Minister Sukhu reiterated the state government’s commitment to the well-being of underprivileged sections of society, emphasizing that from day one, the administration has focused on giving a voice to those who are often overlooked. “There are some sections of society who are unable to come to us with their grievances and hardships, but as a sensitive government, we are committed to the well-being of every individual,” he said.