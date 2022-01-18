New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) and AICTE have warned their recognised universities against offering courses in Distance Learning and Online Mode in association with Ed-tech companies.

In a notice issued on January 16, 2022, Commission has warned the universities of derecognition in case they fail to follow the order.

In the notice, both the UGC and AICTE have directed the universities to cancel the agreements with EdTech companies. Regulatory bodies made clear that ‘franchise agreement isn’t permissible as per the norms and defaulting universities may be punished as per the law.’

Taking note of several advertisements across several public platforms such as social and print media by the EdTech companies offering multiple degree courses, UGC has termed it illegal and also advised the students to validate the official recognition status of the offered programme through the UGC website.

UGC has made clear that only those universities recognized by UGC as per the UGC Open and Distance Learning Regulations, 2020, are entitled to offer Open and Distance Learning and Online programmes. And other than recognized universities for open and online learning, no other university can offer such courses, UGC ruled.