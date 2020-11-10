Pulses Research’s Regional Centre will boost research on pulses: Prof Chaudhary

Palampur: Himachal Pradesh is to have a regional centre of Indian Institute of Pulses Research (IIPR), Kanpur. The Pulses Research regional centre will be established in the state in collaboration with CSK H.P. Agriculture University.

Prof Harinder Kumar Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor of Agriculture University, after a meeting with Dr.N.P Singh, Director, IIPS, stated that till the establishment of the regional centre, the University will offer its infrastructure, land and other facilities at its Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and Research Stations at Sundarnagar in Mandi district and Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti district so that crop cafeteria of major pulse crops were established at the earliest.

Prof. Chaudhary said the state was grossly deficient in pulses and with the new centre, research and extension work on pulses will get an impetus. The Vice-Chancellor said that rajmah, urd, moongbean, chickpea, lentil, cowpea. Mash, kulthi etc. were important pulses crops of the State but had not got adequate attention.

Dr.N.P .Singh said that regional centre will cater to all north hill states and IIPR will start nursery raising work in this very season at the facilities offered by the University.