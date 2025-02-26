New Delhi: In a major reform to its examination system, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to conduct class 10 board exams twice a year starting from 2026. This move aims to provide students with an additional opportunity to improve their performance while reducing the stress associated with a single annual examination.

The board exams will be held in two phases per the newly approved draft guidelines. The first phase will take place between February 17 and March 6, while the second phase is scheduled from May 5 to May 20. Both exams will cover the entire syllabus, ensuring a comprehensive assessment of students’ knowledge and skills. However, practical exams and internal assessments will continue to be conducted only once a year.

The new system is designed to give students greater flexibility, allowing them to appear for both sessions and choose the one that best reflects their preparation. A senior CBSE official stated that both exams will be held at the same examination centers, and the exam fee for both attempts will be collected at the time of application. Additionally, the board clarified that these exams will serve as supplementary exams, eliminating the need for separate special examinations.

The draft norms will now be placed in the public domain for feedback from stakeholders until March 9, after which the policy will be finalized. Currently, CBSE conducts class 10 and 12 board exams between February and March. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the board had temporarily split exams into two sessions as an exceptional measure but later reverted to the traditional format.