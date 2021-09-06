Ethanol plants, Textile Park, Film City, Skill University among the proposal

Chandigarh: The State Government signed 27 Memorandum of Understandings worth Rs. 3,307 crore with various industrial sectors at Chandigarh that would provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to around 15,000 persons.

Director Industries Rakesh Kumar Prajapati signed the MoUs on behalf of the State Government.

Industries Minister Bikram Singh claimed that the State leads in Ease of Doing Business ranking amongst neighbouring States Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Delhi.

The Minister said the government received proposals to make investments in ethanol, medical devices, skill development, pharmaceuticals, paper manufacturing, food processing, healthcare, automobile, electronics manufacturing and industrial infrastructure.

Trident Co. has signed a pact to set up a textile park and is likely to make an investment of Rs. 800 crore while Better Tomorrow Infrastructure and Solution Private Limited signed an MoU worth Rs. 490 crore for setting up a private industrial park.

Madhav Agro to set up a private industrial park with an investment of Rs. 400 crore. Himalayan Group of Institutions signed a pact to establish a skill university in the State.

Pitaara TV signed an MoU for setting up a film city furthermore Metaphysical Healthcare Private Limited, a franchise of Apollo Hospital signed a pact for setting up a 250 bedded hospital.

For achieving the target of the Government of India for blended fuel and making India self-reliant, the State Government invited manufacturers from the ethanol sector. The state government signed pacts with 6 companies for setting up ethanol plants in the State.

Director Industries said that the State Government was all geared up for organizing the 2nd Ground-breaking Ceremony and making all efforts to attract fresh investment in potential sectors in post-Covid era.