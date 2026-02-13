Apex court ruled to ensure the panchayat poll before 31 May

Shimla: The Supreme Court of India has made it clear that elections to constitutional bodies cannot be postponed on the pretext of re-demarcation, directing the Himachal Pradesh government to ensure that Panchayat and urban local body elections are conducted before May 31.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Jaymalya Bagchi delivered the order while hearing the state government’s plea challenging the earlier directive of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

The High Court had ordered that elections be held before April 30 after the tenure of the Panchayats ended on January 31. The state government approached the apex court seeking more time, citing recent heavy rains and natural disasters that caused widespread damage across several districts. The government argued that restoration work is still underway and that the Disaster Management Act is currently in force in the state.

The state further contended that the Disaster Management Act, being a central legislation enacted by Parliament, would take precedence over the state’s Panchayati Raj Act. It also submitted that the timeline fixed by the High Court was too short to complete the election process in a fair and smooth manner.

While granting additional time beyond the April 30 deadline, the Supreme Court set May 31 as the final outer limit for conducting the elections. The bench observed that constitutional institutions cannot remain without elected representatives for an indefinite period and that administrative processes such as re-demarcation cannot be used as a reason to delay polls.

The court’s order has intensified political activity in the state, where preparations for Panchayat elections are expected to gather pace. With the new deadline in place, the government will now have to expedite administrative formalities and election arrangements to comply with the Supreme Court’s direction.