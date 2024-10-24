Shimla: Preparations for Shimla’s much-anticipated ropeway project are about to begin, with the Himachal Pradesh government now setting its sights on an even more ambitious venture – the Shimla-Parwanoo ropeway. This new project is expected to significantly boost tourism and eco-friendly travel options in the state’s capital.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri revealed plans for the Shimla-Parwanoo ropeway, which will span 39 kilometers and include six stations along its route. The project, according to Agnihotri, is a testament to the government’s commitment to modernizing transportation while promoting sustainable travel solutions. “The Shimla-Parwanoo ropeway will be one of a kind, and the Ropeway Corporation is actively working on it. Ropeways are the future of Himachal’s tourism industry,” Agnihotri said.

In his press briefing, the Deputy CM provided details about the ongoing Shimla ropeway project, set to be one of the world’s longest urban ropeways at approximately 14 kilometers. With a budget of Rs 1,734 crore, 80 percent of the funding will come through a loan from the National Development Bank (NDB), while the state will contribute the remaining 20 percent. “The ropeway will alleviate traffic congestion in Shimla, providing a sustainable alternative to road transport,” Agnihotri noted.

The Shimla ropeway, with 13 stations, will start from Taradevi and cover key points across the city, including Chakkar, Tutikandi, the Victory Tunnel, IGMC, and the State Secretariat. It will accommodate 660 trolleys, capable of transporting up to 6,000 passengers per hour. “This ropeway will transform how people travel within Shimla and make the city more accessible for both locals and tourists,” Agnihotri added.

The Deputy CM also took a swipe at the previous BJP administration, accusing them of failing to even prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the ropeway, despite making promises. He emphasized that the Congress government has made significant progress by hiring foreign consultants and spending Rs 12.5 crore on the DPR, and Rs 20 crore has already been allocated for environmental clearances.

Agnihotri further stated that the first phase of the Shimla ropeway would be completed under the current government, with work on another significant project, the Rohtang ropeway, also set to commence soon. “These projects will give a much-needed boost to tourism and infrastructure in Himachal,” he said.

Additionally, ropeway projects for religious destinations are under consideration, with a strong emphasis on world-class safety standards. “We are committed to installing ropeways that meet international standards, ensuring the safety of all passengers,” Agnihotri assured.

With ropeway projects, the Himachal government is positioning itself to revolutionize transportation and tourism, offering visitors and residents alike a cleaner, more efficient way to explore the state’s picturesque landscapes.