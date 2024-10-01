Shimla: In a move to regulate street vending and maintain order on city streets, the Shimla Municipal Corporation has rolled out a new street vending policy that imposes strict penalties on traders who allow vendors to set up outside their shops without permission. Under the new policy, fines will escalate up to ₹10,000 for repeat offenders, aiming to curtail the growing issue of illegal vending in the capital city.

According to the policy, for the first violation, shopkeepers will receive a warning and a minor fine. If vendors are found outside a shop a second time, the fine will increase to ₹5,000. On the third violation, the maximum penalty of ₹10,000 will be enforced. This initiative is part of a larger effort to bring order to the crowded streets of Shimla, where vendors often set up without proper authorization, causing disruptions in public spaces.

The enforcement of the new policy will begin in December 2024, following the festival season. To avoid hindering businesses during the busy months of October and November, the Municipal Corporation will hold off on taking action until the festivities conclude. However, once the holiday season ends, the Corporation will begin strictly enforcing the rules across the city.

Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh has instructed the Municipal Corporation to create clear boundaries for legal vending spaces by marking a blue line in designated areas. Only registered vendors with valid identity cards issued by the Corporation will be permitted to operate within these zones. The Municipal Corporation has already surveyed vending zones and will proceed with videographing these areas to ensure proper implementation.

The rise of unregistered vendors has been a persistent problem, with some shop owners allowing them to occupy space outside their premises in exchange for money. This has not only led to an increase in street congestion but has also disrupted the city’s organized vending system. The new policy aims to put an end to these practices by holding business owners accountable and regulating street vending more systematically.

With the upcoming crackdown, the Shimla Municipal Corporation is determined to ensure that the city’s vendors operate within legal boundaries, helping to reduce congestion and maintain order on the streets.