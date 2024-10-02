Una: In a major push for digital transformation, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri outlined initiatives to expand public services through digital technology across Himachal Pradesh. Speaking at a one-day conference organized by the Department of Digital Technology and Governance at the Skill Development Center in Palakwah, Una, Agnihotri emphasized the need for a digital revolution to make government services more accessible and efficient.

Agnihotri announced that Haroli is set to become the first constituency in the state to achieve full CCTV coverage, an important step toward enhancing security. This initiative, coupled with efforts to ensure complete internet connectivity in Haroli, aims to provide the public with seamless access to online services.

Highlighting the importance of integrating digital technology at all levels, Agnihotri stressed the need to extend digital services to the Panchayat level. This, he noted, would improve access to information regarding various government schemes and ensure that rural communities are not left behind in the digital age.

The Deputy Chief Minister also focused on the potential of drone technology to serve rural areas, particularly in delivering essential supplies such as medicines to remote regions. He advocated for local drone manufacturing to reduce reliance on imports and proposed introducing short-term drone pilot training programs, with IIT Una potentially offering such courses.

Praising the ongoing digital initiatives in the state, Agnihotri lauded the introduction of cashless travel in Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses, which allows passengers to pay fares through digital platforms. He described this as a crucial step toward making public transportation more convenient for citizens.

Expanding Digital Infrastructure

The conference, attended by officials, IT experts, entrepreneurs, and representatives from educational institutions, also featured key updates on the state’s digital infrastructure. Secretary of the Digital Technology and Governance Department, Dr. Abhishek Jain, announced that the IT Park in Dharamshala is now fully ready, while the IT Park in Shimla construction is nearing completion. The Centre of Excellence for IT at Waknaghat is also progressing steadily.

Nipun Jindal, Director of the Digital Technology and Governance Department, highlighted the department’s achievements in advancing digital infrastructure. He mentioned that the department currently provides 251 services under the e-district project, with plans to add 40 more services soon.

Agnihotri concluded by urging the district administration to organize more innovative programs in Una to provide technical education to youth, preparing them for future employment opportunities in the digital economy. He reiterated the need for digital advancements that directly benefit common citizens, ensuring that the digital revolution brings tangible improvements to public services, particularly in rural areas.