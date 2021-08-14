Shimla: With six more bodies recovered on the fourth day of search and rescue operations on Saturday, the death toll has increased to 23, in the landslide incident on NH 5 at Nigulsari in Kinnaur district.

As many as 9 persons are still missing and the Bolero jeep and its passengers are still untraceable.

According to State Disaster Management Authority Director Sudesh Kumar Mokta rescue operations resumed early in the morning at 6.00 am, after which six bodies were exhumed. The details of the deceased are still awaited, he added.

The deceased are the passengers of the ill-fated HRTC bus that rolled down the mountain along with the debris.

The landslide incident had occurred on Wednesday at around 12.00 pm. 13 persons were rescued and sent to CHC Bhawanagar.