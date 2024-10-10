Approval Extended Until March 2025 for Conservation Works

Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government has extended its approval to use the MLA Area Development Fund for retaining wall construction, breast walls, and drain channelization projects until March 31, 2025. This extension follows damage caused by heavy rains and disasters last year. The move aims to protect vulnerable areas from further erosion and water damage.

Planning Advisor Basu Sood has informed all administrative secretaries through official letters regarding the decision. The government first relaxed the rules of the MLA Area Development Fund Scheme after last year’s monsoon disaster to allow MLAs to use their funds for such conservation works in their respective constituencies. This temporary measure has now been extended, providing much-needed relief to rural and disaster-prone areas across the state.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu initiated this relaxation after extensive rain damage in 2023, which caused erosion and destruction of infrastructure. While the state has not experienced as severe rainfall this year, the damage from the last monsoon left many drains without proper embankment, leading to further land erosion, particularly in rural areas.

This extended approval will enable MLAs to carry out essential security and conservation works, helping prevent future damage from floods and heavy rains. With a significant portion of the state still recovering from last year’s monsoon, the continuation of this scheme is expected to benefit numerous communities by protecting lands and properties vulnerable to water damage.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader disaster management strategy, ensuring the people of Himachal Pradesh, especially those in rural regions, receive the support needed to fortify their local infrastructure.