Rs 1.97 Crore Cyber Fraud in Himachal; Report Scams Immediately on Helpline 1930

Cyber scams are on the rise in Himachal Pradesh, with retired officers and employees becoming prime targets for a new wave of fraud known as “digital arrest.” These scams involve cybercriminals posing as government officials and falsely claiming that the victims have been “digitally arrested” for various alleged offenses. The scammers then demand hefty payments, threatening that the victims’ money will be seized by the government if they do not comply.

In one recent case, a retired officer from Hamirpur district was swindled out of Rs 73 lakh by cyber thugs. They convinced the victim that he was under digital arrest and needed to pay to resolve the issue. Similarly, a retired executive engineer from Mandi district lost Rs 20 lakh in a scam where fraudsters promised cheap shares and IPOs via social media.

According to the Cyber Police Station Mandi, four cases were registered in May 2024, where a total of Rs 1.97 crore was defrauded from victims in the name of stock market investments and share purchases. Cyber Police Central Section ASP Manmohan Singh emphasized that awareness is crucial in preventing these scams, as investigating the criminals’ methods is still ongoing. “Only after the arrest of the culprits can we fully understand how they are collecting personal information,” Singh stated.

The scam typically works by threatening individuals with a fake digital arrest for money laundering, illegal transactions, or drug-related offenses. Victims are told that their money will be withheld by a government agency until they pay a fine or settle the matter. However, once the money is transferred, it is never returned.

Common Methods Used in Digital Arrest Scams:

Fake Legal Issues: Victims are falsely accused of illegal activities, such as returning fraudulent goods or drug involvement, and are threatened to pay money to avoid further action.

Victims are falsely accused of illegal activities, such as returning fraudulent goods or drug involvement, and are threatened to pay money to avoid further action. Money Laundering Allegations: Victims are warned that their bank transactions are under investigation for money laundering and are pressured into transferring funds to clear their name.

Victims are warned that their bank transactions are under investigation for money laundering and are pressured into transferring funds to clear their name. Family Threats: Scammers claim that a relative, often a son, has been arrested for theft, demanding money to hush up the matter.

Scammers claim that a relative, often a son, has been arrested for theft, demanding money to hush up the matter. False FIRs: Victims are threatened with fake FIRs registered against them in other locations, forcing them to pay to avoid arrest.

To avoid falling prey to such scams, police advise against believing in promises of high returns in a short time or responding to “digital arrest” claims. People should not share personal information over the phone or via social media. If contacted by a suspected fraudster, individuals should immediately call the Cyber Crime helpline at 1930 and report the incident. Authorities have confirmed that no legitimate government agency conducts inquiries online or asks for bank details via mobile phones.

With more cases being reported, cyber police have launched an intensive investigation into these scams, urging citizens to stay cautious and report any suspicious activity immediately.