Shimla: The Sanjauli bus stand rain shelter, meant to provide relief to commuters, has ironically been in dire need of shelter itself. With just a little rain, the so-called shelter fails its purpose, forcing people to stand drenched under its leaking roof. Despite repeated monsoons highlighting its uselessness, the administration remains unmoved, turning a blind eye to this basic civic necessity.

The roof, riddled with leaks, allows rainwater to pour inside, leaving people stranded with no place to take cover. Instead of offering relief, the structure serves as yet another example of official neglect. The failure to repair such a fundamental facility raises serious questions about the authorities’ commitment to infrastructure maintenance.

“One old lady, trying to evade the raindrops inside the shelter, said that this is the situation every day when it rains in Shimla. When asked about MC’s work, she candidly said that the mayor, councillors, and officers roam in their big vehicles and hardly know the condition of residents or what they are facing. They are busy defacing the city with useless projects like big overhead pathways, which are only ruining the natural beauty of the city.”

A Symbol of Broader Infrastructure Apathy

The Sanjauli rain shelter is not an isolated case—it is a reflection of the overall state of civic infrastructure in Shimla. If such a visible and essential facility in the state capital is left in ruins, the condition of basic amenities in rural areas is easy to imagine.

Shimla’s roads are marred with potholes, footpaths remain broken, and drainage systems are clogged. Instead of addressing core civic issues, the authorities have focused on grand but ineffective projects, leaving residents struggling with deteriorating infrastructure. The government’s priorities seem misplaced, with practical necessities like rain shelters left to rot.

Budget Announced, But Will It Be Used?

The issue of the need for better rain shelters in the city finally found a mention in the Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) budget presented today. Mayor Surender Chauhan announced an allocation of Rs. 1.25 crore for developing rain shelters in Shimla. While the announcement offers a glimmer of hope, past experiences suggest that budget allocations do not necessarily translate into action.

For long, the administration has ignored the Sanjauli bus stand rain shelter’s disrepair. Will it now act before another rainy season makes the situation worse? Will the allocated funds be spent on fixing basic infrastructure, or will they get lost in bureaucratic inefficiencies and corruption?

Shimla’s residents deserve better than crumbling shelters and broken promises. The city’s infrastructure continues to deteriorate under administrative neglect, and unless urgent action is taken, the public will remain at the mercy of failing civic services.