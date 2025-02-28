Shimla Civic Body Plans New Fee for Shops, Pink Toilets for Women, and Solar Energy Expansion

Shimla Municipal Corporation has unveiled its Rs 188 crore budget for 2025-26, with a strong focus on disaster preparedness, environmental conservation, and infrastructure upgrades. Mayor Surender Chauhan, while presenting the budget, announced an early warning system (EWS) for landslides to prevent disasters like those witnessed during the devastating 2023 monsoon season. A city ecology monitor tool will also be introduced to track air quality, land stability, water bodies, green spaces, and urban heat islands, starting with a pilot project in Krishan Nagar.

In a significant move, the corporation plans to install piped liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connections across the city, eliminating reliance on cylinders. A gas station will be established in Dadni, with Indian Oil Adani Gas Private Limited setting up a PNG distribution plant in Darani village during 2025-26. This initiative aims to provide residents with a cheaper and more efficient fuel supply.

A Rs 500 crore multipurpose complex is set to be built in Sabzi Mandi, housing municipal corporation offices, parking facilities, and a commercial hub. The corporation has begun drafting the detailed project report (DPR) and will seek government funding for the construction.

Tourism and Heritage Conservation; Environmental and Waste Management Initiatives

To boost tourism, the civic body will introduce e-carts to transport visitors to heritage sites, enhancing convenience while generating revenue. Additionally, five portable toilets will be installed across the city, and natural trails will be developed in Glen Annadale. A trail park and ground will also be constructed in Diorton.

Environmental protection remains a priority, with plans to plant 5,000 saplings this year. Women from self-help groups will be engaged in the plantation drive and provided financial assistance for maintenance. The corporation will also increase the use of renewable energy, installing a 500-kilowatt solar plant in Bharyal. Efforts to curb pollution will include the purchase of electric vehicles for garbage collection and the establishment of e-waste collection centers.

Measures for Women’s Welfare and Social Inclusion

The budget includes several initiatives for women’s welfare, such as the construction of 25 ‘pink toilets’ across the city and a monthly market facility at Padamdev Complex or the Ridge for self-help group women to sell their products. The corporation will also provide training in product packaging and labeling to help women become self-reliant. Widows and disabled individuals will be given priority in the allocation of municipal shops and parking spaces.

Under the Smile Beggar Scheme, the corporation will provide accommodation and rehabilitation assistance to the city’s beggars.

Health and Stray Dog Management; New Municipal Fee for Commercial Establishments

A free doorstep health checkup sample collection service, previously available only to the elderly, will now be extended to all residents.

In response to the growing stray dog issue, the municipal body will conduct a survey and introduce microchipping for tracking purposes. A sterilization drive will also be launched to control the stray population.

In a move to increase revenue, the corporation has announced that shop owners and commercial establishments in Shimla will be charged a municipal fee starting in the next financial year.

The long-awaited project to supply water to Shimla from the Sutlej River is expected to be completed by June. Authorities claim that this will ensure a regular water supply for the city’s residents.