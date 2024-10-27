Sunday ACF Campaign Screens Over 23 Lakh, Identifies 219 TB Cases in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh’s battle against tuberculosis (TB) has gained significant momentum, with 723 panchayats across the state declared TB-free, thanks to a collaborative effort involving 27 government departments. This multi-sectoral approach, led by the State Tuberculosis (TB) Cell under the National Health Mission (NHM), is part of the state’s larger goal to eliminate TB by 2025.

The multi-departmental collaboration brings together key sectors, from healthcare and education to social welfare and rural development, working in unison to eradicate the disease. This coordinated effort has intensified outreach programs, boosted public awareness, and ensured that communities across the state are equipped to fight tuberculosis through early detection and treatment.

Priyanka Verma (IAS), Mission Director of the National Health Mission, praised the joint effort, highlighting the importance of unity in achieving TB-free status for Himachal Pradesh. “The success we are seeing today, with 723 panchayats being declared TB-free, is a testament to the power of collaboration. By uniting 27 departments under one mission, we have been able to reach more people, provide better care, and ensure that even the most remote areas of our state are included in the fight against TB,” she stated.

The success of this approach is reflected in initiatives like the Sunday Active Case Finding (ACF) campaign, where ASHA workers regularly screen vulnerable populations. In 2023 alone, over 23 lakh individuals were screened, leading to 219 TB diagnoses. These efforts, paired with the engagement of chemists, self-help groups (SHGs), and community influencers, have been crucial in improving public participation in TB prevention and care.

Verma emphasized the need for continued focus on community involvement, adding, “We are committed to eliminating TB from every corner of Himachal Pradesh, but this is not something we can do alone. The participation of local communities, through ASHA workers, TB Champions, and panchayat leaders, is essential to sustaining these achievements. Our fight against TB will continue until every district, every village, is TB-free.”

The state’s TB elimination strategy also includes extensive public education campaigns, leveraging social media influencers and elected representatives to spread awareness. The involvement of multiple sectors has created a ripple effect, with more individuals coming forward for screening and treatment, reducing the stigma associated with the disease.

While the achievements so far are promising, challenges remain in reaching the most remote areas of the state. The government’s coordinated effort is designed to address these gaps and ensure that all communities, regardless of location, have access to the resources needed to fight TB.