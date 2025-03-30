Shimla: Residents of Shimla will have to shell out more for property tax as the Municipal Corporation House has approved an increase starting April 1. Additionally, the cost of obtaining birth and death certificates has also risen significantly, with fees increasing up to ten times.

In the MC meeting, the House discussed and passed the proposal to increase property tax. Municipal Corporation officials stated that, as per the Centre’s directive, tax rates should be adjusted annually based on the state’s development rate. However, in 2023, the Municipal Corporation House fixed an annual four per cent increase. While the tax was increased by four percent in both 2023 and 2024, concerns over the continuation of central grants prompted the decision to align the tax hike with the state’s development rate.

With the House’s approval, property tax in Shimla is now set to rise by six to seven percent, in accordance with the state’s development rate, which is approximately seven percent. Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhupendra Atri confirmed that the government has sought a report to determine the exact development rate, and the tax increase will be implemented accordingly. Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal was also present at the meeting.

Notably, the opposition did not contest the proposal, marking the first instance of unanimous approval for a property tax hike. Shimla has around 31,900 building owners who will be required to pay increased property tax rates starting in April. Additionally, garbage collection charges will rise by ten percent from the same month, further burdening citizens who are already facing high school fees and other expenses.

Apart from property tax, the cost of acquiring birth and death certificates has also surged. The Municipal Corporation maintains records of residents born in Shimla from 1870 to 2015, and individuals seeking these certificates will now have to pay Rs 50 instead of Rs 5. Similarly, the correction fees for these documents have been raised from Rs 10 to Rs 50. While the Centre had directed an increase in certificate fees from February, Shimla’s Municipal Corporation had not implemented this for records from 1870 to 2015. This adjustment has now been made in line with central guidelines.