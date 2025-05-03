In the heart of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla is facing an alarming surge in dog attacks, with 184 people being bitten every month. What’s more concerning is the aggressive nature of these attacks, often resulting in deep wounds. A detailed study conducted by Himachal Pradesh University has exposed the growing terror of stray and pet dogs in the city.

The research was conducted in 2021–22 by Assistant Professor Dr. Deepak Sharma of the university’s distance education institute (ICDOL) along with research scholar Begiram. Their findings show that in 2021 alone, 1,870 dog bite cases were reported in Shimla hospitals. Of these, 940 resulted in serious injuries. Only 199 cases were minor scratches, while data for the remaining 740 cases remains unverified. Between January 2021 and April 2022, the number of bite cases rose to 2,951. This includes people from adjoining areas who sought treatment in Shimla hospitals.

One of the key reasons behind the rising menace, the report notes, is the failure of the city’s dog sterilisation campaign. The campaign that began in 2006 was abruptly halted in 2011 and has remained largely inactive. Adding to the problem, the Municipal Corporation has no clear count of the dog population in the city. There’s also no special helpline for reporting dog bites, and no marked feeding centers, further worsening the situation.

At present, the Municipal Corporation does not even have a single veterinary doctor for sterilisation. Posts have been lying vacant for a month. Despite a request for six doctors from the Animal Husbandry Department, none were deputed. Instead, even the appointed Veterinary Officer and Public Health Officer were transferred. As a result, sterilisation work has come to a complete halt.

Municipal Corporation Mayor Surender Chauhan has claimed to have raised the issue with the state government and assured that a doctor would be appointed soon.

Meanwhile, people in Shimla continue to live in fear. On Friday evening, a youth was mauled by stray dogs at CTO Chowk near the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The young man, a resident of New Shimla, was trying to escape a monkey attack when dogs standing on the other side of Mall Road attacked him. He sustained injuries on his thigh and was taken to the hospital by his friends.

Such incidents have become common near Mall Road, CTO Chowk, Naaz Chowk, Khel Parisar, and Shilli Chowk, where packs of dogs frequently attack pedestrians. Authorities claim that existing rules allow only sterilisation. Sterilised dogs and monkeys are often released back to the same area, even if they are aggressive. While earlier the forest department offered compensation for monkey attacks, now only free vaccinations are provided.

Despite repeated complaints from residents, the Municipal Corporation, district administration, and state government have failed to bring relief. With no doctors, no data, and no helpline, Shimla’s battle with its growing stray dog problem remains a dangerous and unresolved issue.