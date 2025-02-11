From Coding to Crime: Tech Expert Ran Sophisticated Chitta Smuggling Network

Shimla: A software engineer who left his high-paying job to run a multi-crore drug racket has been arrested for operating an interstate chitta smuggling network using the dark web and encrypted payments. Sandeep Shah, a former IT professional with an annual package of ₹15 lakh, allegedly ran the syndicate across five North Indian states, with transactions totalling between ₹25 to ₹30 crore.

According to police sources, Shah used his technical expertise to stay undetected for years. He never met smugglers in person and handled the entire operation remotely, directing drug deliveries via WhatsApp locations and ensuring payments were made through nearly 400 bank accounts, which are now under police scrutiny. He exploited unemployed and drug-addicted youth, using them as intermediaries to transport chitta from Delhi to Shimla and other locations.

Police believe Shah may have had ties with international drug suppliers, including those in Pakistan. Given the use of the dark web—a hidden layer of the internet used for illicit transactions—the authorities are not ruling out the possibility of his involvement in global drug trafficking.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi stated, “The accused was highly tech-savvy and used online platforms to run his illegal business. Our team, with the help of cyber experts, is analyzing the digital trail. Several more arrests are expected in the case.”

Shah had been arrested in 2023 with a small quantity of chitta in Dhalli, but at the time, police were unaware of the vast network he was operating. It was only after further investigation and financial tracking that the scale of his operations came to light.

Police are now examining his old criminal records, including a rape case registered against him, and are widening the probe to dismantle the entire supply chain.

With the use of sophisticated cyber techniques in drug trafficking increasing, police are intensifying their crackdown on such networks. The latest case highlights how traditional enforcement methods need to adapt to combat high-tech criminal enterprises.

Further arrests and revelations are expected as investigations continue.