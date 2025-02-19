Shimla is set to implement a new measure aimed at keeping the city clean and picturesque. Soon, tourists visiting Shimla will be required to keep garbage bags in their vehicles. The Municipal Corporation is taking this step to address the growing issue of littering, which has become a major concern for the hill station.

According to the Municipal Corporation, despite daily garbage collection from approximately 66,000 residents, heaps of waste continue to accumulate on the hilly slopes, drains, and roadsides. Officials say a significant portion of this litter is discarded by tourists arriving in private vehicles, taxis, buses, and other modes of transport. Tourists often throw food wrappers and other waste out in the open, leading to unsightly and unhygienic conditions.

To combat this, the Municipal Corporation plans to make it mandatory for all vehicles entering Shimla to carry separate garbage bags. Drivers will be instructed to inform and encourage tourists to use these bags for their waste. Designated disposal points will be marked in Shimla, where these garbage bags can be emptied. The Corporation will then collect the waste from these points, ensuring it is disposed of properly.

This initiative is part of the ‘Swachh Shahar, Samriddh Shahar Abhiyan’ (Clean City, Prosperous City Campaign), which will run in Shimla until April 10. Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhupender Atri, speaking to the media, highlighted that daily cleaning efforts are already underway in the city’s wards. Additionally, women from self-help groups will soon join the campaign, going door-to-door to raise awareness about cleanliness.

An awareness marathon is also on the agenda, aimed at fostering a sense of responsibility among residents and tourists alike. The city has already collected nine tons of single-use plastic, which is being handed over to the Public Works Department for road construction. The Commissioner mentioned that a special campaign will be launched in collaboration with schools and colleges, encouraging children to collect single-use plastic and contribute to the city’s recycling efforts.