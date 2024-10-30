The Himachal Pradesh government is set to introduce new construction norms aimed at preserving the state’s natural beauty, particularly in its hilly regions. Under the new guidelines, buildings along National Highways (NH) in hilly areas will now be constructed one meter below the road level, a decision taken to protect the scenic valley views that draw tourists from across India and abroad.

These regulations, being initiated by the Department of Town and Country Planning, will apply only to hilly regions with mountains and dense green forests, and not to the plains. Rajesh Dharmani, the state’s Town and Country Planning Minister emphasized the need for this move to maintain Himachal’s natural landscape. “The provision of Valley View has been set to protect the beautiful views and maintain the natural landscape, which contributes to the beauty and environmental value of a hilly state like Himachal,” he stated.

The new rules come as part of an effort to prevent the disruption of the state’s scenic charm, which has been increasingly affected by constructions built above the highway. Until now, structures were allowed to be built one and a half meters above the road, which often blocked the view of the valleys. These constructions were becoming a source of concern for both the tourism sector and environmentalists.

There are currently 60 Planning and 36 Special Areas across Himachal Pradesh where these rules will be enforced. The state government has instructed officials to survey and identify areas where the Valley View must be protected. A report on these areas is expected by December, after which formal notifications will be issued.

By making these changes, the government aims to preserve the natural vistas that define Himachal’s appeal and continue to attract visitors who come to admire its lush green valleys and towering mountains. The regulation applies only to the lower side of the road, ensuring that the valley views remain unobstructed while allowing development to continue responsibly.

This move is expected to bolster the state’s tourism economy by ensuring that the natural beauty of Himachal Pradesh remains intact, while also balancing the need for modern infrastructure development.