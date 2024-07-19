113 New Roads in Himachal Pradesh to be Built Using FDR Technology

In a significant move towards sustainable infrastructure, Himachal Pradesh will start building roads using Full Depth Reclamation (FDR) technology. This innovative approach, which has already succeeded in states like Uttar Pradesh, promises to deliver low-cost and environmentally friendly roads across the region. The initial phase will witness the construction of 113 roads throughout the state, with the pioneering project in the Ghumarwin subdivision of Bilaspur.

The Ket-Gahar link road in the Ghumarwin subdivision marks the beginning of this green initiative. The construction commenced on Thursday, with an estimated budget of approximately ₹5.5 crores allocated for the seven-kilometre stretch. FDR technology is known for its cost-effectiveness and environmental benefits, promising to revolutionize road construction in Himachal Pradesh.

FDR technology offers a robust, cemented, and stable layer for roads. A new road is formed by reusing materials from the old road, such as ballast, and mixing them with cement and additives. This process not only reduces costs but also minimizes the environmental impact by lessening the need for new raw materials and transportation. The durability and high riding quality of roads built with FDR technology have been proven in various foreign countries.

In addition to the Ket-Gahar link road, the Targhel-Tadaun-Ladrour link road will also be constructed using FDR technology. This method will help reduce mining in ravines, contributing further to environmental conservation.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani highlighted the dual benefits of FDR technology—economic efficiency and environmental protection. The Executive Engineer of the PWD department in Ghumarwin, Manish Sehgal, mentioned that a portion of the Ket-Gahar link road will be built as a trial to assess the quality of this innovative construction technique. FDR technology is projected to save up to 80% of the road construction budget.