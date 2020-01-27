Solan: Himachal based Shoolini University has signed a pact with the US-based University of Houston, a leading public research university in Houston, Texas, for collaboration in research and academic partnership.

Under the pact, the Mathematics Department of the University of Houston has offered Shoolini University to admit five of its graduate students into their Graduate PhD programme every year.

The University of Houston would evaluate and tentatively approved the students recommended by the Shoolini University a year in advance. Selected students would study at the Shoolini University’s Solan campus for a year and complete their programme at the Texas campus of the University of Houston.

The selected students would be entitled to a stipend for first-year and fellowships subsequently as per the rules of the University.

Shoolini University Vice-Chancellor Prof PK Khosla upbeat with the pact and said that it would provide a unique opportunity to students. He said the University has already tied-ups with over 200 universities across the globe and has also initiated steps to open more such avenues for its students.

Dr Dinesh Singh, a former Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University, who is also an Adjunct Faculty at University of Houston, said

“This is a unique opportunity for students of Shoolini to take full advantage at no financial cost for furthering their careers. It is also a recognition of the standing of Shoolini University”

Established in 1927, the University of Houston ranked among the best colleges in America. American University is a home to award-winning faculty, innovative research centres, has one of the most diverse student populations in the US, and alumni who have become international leaders.