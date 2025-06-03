Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government is set to shut down 103 government schools that have recorded zero enrollment this academic year. Alongside, preparations are underway to merge 443 more schools with extremely low student strength in a bid to streamline the state’s education infrastructure.

The Directorate of School Education has finalized a proposal based on student admissions recorded till April 21 and sent it to the government for approval. The list includes 72 primary schools, 28 middle schools, and three high schools that currently have no students. These institutions are proposed to be denotified and permanently closed.

In addition, 203 primary schools with five or fewer students are to be merged with nearby schools within a two-kilometre radius. Another 142 primary schools, which also have fewer than five students but are located in remote areas without other schools within two kilometres, will be merged with institutions located up to three kilometres away.

The proposal also suggests merging 92 middle schools with ten or fewer students into schools situated more than three kilometres away. Furthermore, seven high schools with only 20 students will be merged within a four-kilometre range, while 39 high schools with five to ten students will be downgraded to middle schools.

Significant changes are also planned for senior secondary education. One senior secondary school with fewer than 25 students is proposed to be merged, while 16 such schools with only ten students will be downgraded to high schools. Students from these downgraded or merged institutions will be relocated to nearby schools within five kilometres. Additionally, 18 senior secondary schools with fewer than five students will also lose their current status.

The restructuring doesn’t stop there. A total of 73 high and senior secondary schools with consistently low enrollment are recommended for downgrading. In a move to improve resource utilization and inclusivity, the education department also plans to merge 78 gender-segregated schools. At 39 locations where separate schools for boys and girls exist, the ones with better infrastructure will be converted into co-educational institutions for classes 1 to 10. The remaining schools will be upgraded to include classes 1 and 12, and courses in arts, medical, and non-medical streams will be offered where demand is high.

This sweeping proposal reflects the department’s strategy to optimize educational resources and address issues of underutilization in government schools—many of which are operating with inadequate infrastructure and poor attendance.

Once approved by the state government, the implementation is expected to begin before the next academic session.