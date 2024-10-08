Shimla – Himachal Pradesh is set to introduce horticulture as an optional subject in government senior secondary schools starting from the academic session 2025-26. The initiative, aimed at strengthening the state’s connection to its rich horticultural heritage, will allow students in classes 11 and 12 to choose the subject, with a special focus on regions where horticulture dominates the economy.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur has directed the Directorate of Higher Education to prepare a formal proposal for the new subject. Speaking on the importance of the move, the minister emphasized that horticulture plays a vital role in Himachal Pradesh’s economy. By integrating horticulture into the school curriculum, the state hopes to inspire greater interest in the field among younger generations.

The decision is particularly targeted at apple-producing districts like Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti, where the introduction of horticulture as a subject aims to reverse a decline in youth participation. “Many youths are losing interest in horticulture, leaving their family orchards in the hands of migrant labourers. If this continues, Himachal Pradesh risks losing its status as a leading horticulture state,” Thakur said.

To ensure quality education, teachers with specialized degrees in horticulture will be appointed to teach the subject. Discussions are also underway with Horticulture University Nauni to establish recruitment rules and guidelines for these positions.

The education minister stressed that promoting horticulture in schools could increase student attachment to family orchards, boost income opportunities, and create new employment in the sector. A special campaign will be launched to encourage maximum enrollment in horticulture courses, particularly in apple-rich regions of the state.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to modernize education while preserving the state’s farming legacy and providing students with skills that can benefit them personally and professionally.