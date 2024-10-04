The Himachal Pradesh Street Vendor Committee has proposed the mandatory issuance of identity cards and the creation of dedicated zones for street vendors operating across the state. This move is aimed at streamlining the management and regulation of street vendors in both urban and rural areas. The decision was discussed during a meeting held at the Assembly Secretariat on Thursday, chaired by Industry Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan.

During the meeting, members of the committee reviewed the rules of the Street Vendor Policy introduced by the Central Government in 2014 and Himachal Pradesh’s version implemented in 2016. They also shared suggestions on improving the policy’s execution. The committee is considering the extension of these regulations to rural areas, alongside the potential development of specific zones to accommodate vendors, reducing congestion and improving public spaces.

Public Consultation and Legal Review

Before finalizing the decision, the committee has decided to seek legal opinion and gather feedback from street vendors and the general public. A 15-day window has been provided for the submission of suggestions and objections. The next meeting, scheduled for November 4, will further discuss public feedback and legal perspectives before moving forward with the implementation.

In addition to ID cards, the committee is considering issuing licenses to street vendors, ensuring better regulation and identification. BJP MLA Randhir Sharma emphasized that the Street Vendor Act, first introduced in 2014 and amended in 2016, could undergo further revisions to address existing implementation gaps, particularly in areas like the Municipal Corporation Shimla.

Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhupendra Atri also expressed support for better regulation, agreeing that identity cards would help maintain order. The proposal to introduce dedicated zones for vendors is seen as a step toward addressing the growing issue of unregulated vending spaces.

Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, legislators Anil Sharma, Satpal Singh Satti, and Harish Janartha, Urban Development Principal Secretary Devesh Kumar and Assembly Secretary Yashpal Sharma attended the meeting. The committee will finalize its approach after reviewing legal opinions and public input, to establish a more organized system for street vendors across Himachal Pradesh.